Sheriff: Person dead after deputy-involved shooting

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A person is dead after a more than 12-hour standoff ended in a deputy-involved shooting, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office reports deputies were called to the area of Embassy Avenue and Tarrytown Drive in Spring Hill just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday because of a "domestic-related incident." When deputies arrived, they found a person had barricaded themselves.
A crisis response team was called in and negotiations continued for over 12 hours. Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office said the situation ended in a deputy-involved shooting.
The person who barricaded themselves died at the scene. No one else was injured.
The sheriff's office says the FDLE was called in to investigate the shooting as part of standard procedure.
As of 6:50a.m., the area in and around Embassy Avenue and Tarrytown Drive remains closed to traffic as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
