Deputies investigating Spring Hill drive-by shooting during open house party

There were no reported injuries at the home.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A drive-by shooting occurred early Sunday morning in Spring Hill during an open house party, authorities say.

At around 4:30 a.m., a vehicle drove by a home located on Holiday Drive and opened fire while a party was going on, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

However, one person was identified three hours later after they arrived at the emergency room of a nearby hospital. The person was shot in the hand and has non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

"Detectives are continuing to follow up on numerous leads in the case and are making progress in their investigation," the sheriff's office wrote in the news release.

Anyone with information regarding the drive-by shooting is asked to call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477. Anyone who calls will remain anonymous.