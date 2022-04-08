Fire engulfs Spring Hill home after neighbors report its 'garage blew up'

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office and Florida State Fire Marshall's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Firefighters say a Spring Hill home is a total loss after what started as a garage fire led to the home being "fully engulfed" in flames.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services was called out around 9:34 a.m. to the home in the 11000 block of Collingswood Street. The call came from multiple neighbors who reported "the garage blew up and the house was fully engulfed," according to a press release.

Officials say neighbors who witnessed the fire reported seeing one person leave the house prior to the arrival of firefighters. Once on scene, crews reported seeing heavy smoke and fire from the garage spreading into the home's attic.

The fire was extinguished in 11 minutes but caused "extensive damage" to the home resulting in it being a total loss. Firefighters report several pets were killed in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.