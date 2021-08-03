Fire crews respond to multiple brush fires in Spring Hill

Hernando County Fire crews are asking people to avoid the area around Barclay Avenue and Lawrence Street.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue crews are working to put out multiple brush fires in the Spring Hill area.

Firefighters say some structures near Barclay Avenue and Lawrence Street could be in danger as the fire is "fast-moving."

The public is asked to avoid the area while crews work.

Hernando Fire says the fire is burning in three separate areas. Two of the fires span about two acres each while the third spans about one acre, according to officials.

Firefighters say the fires are in a commercial area, including a church and several mobile homes.

It is not clear at this time how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.