Lightning strike likely cause of overnight Spring Hill home fire, crews say

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A lightning strike is being blamed for a devastating overnight fire that ripped through a Hernando County home Monday, fire crews said.

The fire happened during the early hours of Monday in the area of Brackenwood Drive near Thorngrove Way and Sterling Hill Boulevard in Spring Hill, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Crews said when they arrived at the home flames were coming through the roof of the garage.

While firefighters were able to get the blaze quickly under control, the home suffered significant damage.

Two people inside the home at the time of the fire were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. No one was hospitalized due to the fire, officials said.

Fire officials said the blaze was likely caused by a lightning strike earlier in the evening.