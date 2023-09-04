Remote control car batteries blamed for Spring Hill house fire

No one was hurt.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Batteries inside remote control cars are believed to be the reason the garage of a 2-story Spring Hill home went up in flames Monday morning, according to Hernando County officials.

Just after 10:30 a.m., Hernando County Fire Rescue said fire crews were battling a house fire on Clarion Street near Linden Drive. Crews said the fire was able to be contained in the garage. From there, it was put out.

Firefighters said the family wasn't home when the fire started. Crews added they were able to rescue multiple pets from the house. Due to these factors, firefighters said no one was hurt — the family, first responders and pets.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire was likely due to lithium batteries from remote control cars.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, lithium-ion batteries are generally safe to use; however, if they become damaged or are improperly used, stored or charged, there is an increased risk of the batteries overheating, catching on fire and even exploding.

One way to ensure lithium-ion batteries don't cause fire is to keep batteries at room temperature when possible. And, keep batteries away from anything that can catch fire.

Also, keep this in mind when getting rid of lithium-ion batteries:

Do not put lithium-ion batteries in the trash

Recycling is always the best option

Take them to a battery recycling location or contact your community for disposal instructions

Do not put discarded batteries in piles

Additionally, stop using a lithium-ion battery if you notice the following problems: