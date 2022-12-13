Sheriff: Man 'swings his fists,' attacks multiple strangers in Spring Hill

The man went to several locations in the area and punched multiple people in the face.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A man is behind bars after he attacked multiple strangers in several locations in Spring Hill, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

It all started just before noon on Monday when deputies were called to the Mid-Florida Credit Union on Spring Hill Drive regarding an attack.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had just been in the credit union. According to a release, the woman was leaving the bank and was walking to her car when a man — later identified as 23-year-old Devin Wilbanks — walked by her and punched her in the forehead.

Wilbanks kept on walking and left the parking lot heading northbound on Mariner Boulevard, deputies said.

The woman, who was from New York, reportedly told deputies she didn't know Wilbanks and had never seen him before. Before hitting the woman, Wilbanks didn't speak to or threaten the woman, deputies said.

Wilbanks wasn't finished, according to deputies.

Just after punching the woman in the credit union's parking lot, Wilbanks went to a Circle K at Spring Hill Drive. The sheriff's office reported they received several 9-1-1 hang-up calls from the Circle K before operators were able to get ahold of an employee. The employee reportedly told dispatchers Wilbanks was inside the store "hitting people" and had just left.

When deputies arrived at the Circle K, they found the employee, who was bleeding from his forehead, face and mouth. The employee told deputies that Wilbanks came into the store and started "swinging his fists" at a female employee and tried to hit several customers who were inside the store.

Wilbanks then reportedly "cornered" two employees behind the counter. One employee tried to restrain Wilbanks to try and keep him from attacking more people. But Wilbanks broke free and then punched items and displays throughout the store.

Before leaving, Wilbanks then reportedly punched a woman in the face and put her in a chokehold. An employee tried to intervene and was hit again in the face, causing a large cut between his eyes.

Deputies said everyone in the store told them they didn't know Wilbanks.

Wilbanks was still not finished attacking people, deputies reported.

Just moments later, as Wilbanks was walking on Spring Hill Drive, he approached a man who was sitting in the driveway of his home. Wilbanks swung at the man, hitting him in the face.

The man also reportedly told deputies he didn't know Wilbanks and thought he was approaching to ask directions.

Wilbanks then kept on his journey, the sheriff's office said.

Eventually, deputies said they were able to find Wilbanks at a bus stop on Spring Hill Drive near the library. Wilbanks was then arrested — deputies reported he had a "brief struggle" with them as he was arrested.

Wilbanks faces multiple charges, including the following: three counts of battery, two counts of simple assault, burglary with assault or battery, burglary unoccupied conveyance and resisting arrest without violence.

The sheriff's office said they later tied a car burglary in the same area to Wilbanks.