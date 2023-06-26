'I was there to help': Spring Hill nurse details performing CPR on toddler pulled from pool

Jane Frisch happened to live right across the street when siblings of the toddler came running over for help. The child unfortunately passed away at the hospital.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — It was Jane Frisch's off day as a nurse and she recalled hearing a knock on her door.

When she answered on Wednesday, June 21, she didn't see anyone there. In the distance, she saw children from across the street. She said their faces said it all.

"It just looked like they needed help," Frisch recalled.

Frisch said she followed the 10-year-old over to their house. In the back, she saw a toddler had been pulled from the pool and wasn't breathing.

"I was there to help. I immediately called 911," Frisch said. "I took over and started doing CPR."

The woman performed CPR on the child until fire rescue officials arrived.

"I’ve been a nurse for 27 years, and I never had to do CPR on the outside," she said, grateful she knew how to help. "It’s super important to learn CPR and first aid."

Frisch hopes other parents, neighbors and children will get certified in CPR.

"You never know when you’re going to need it," she explained. "That’s why they’re accidents, they come when you least expect it."

She believes it should be taught to kids in school.

"We need to be prepared at any time to help somebody in need," Frisch added.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office sent out an update on Monday stating that the toddler didn't survive. The cause of death was drowning. The little girl spent days fighting for her life in "extremely" critical condition at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

This is not the first child to drown this year in Florida. The Department of Children and Families reports 44 children have drowned so far this year. A majority of the children were 3 years old or younger.

DCF reports drowning is the known leading cause of death for kids in Florida so far this year.

That's why there are things you can do to keep your kids safe. One Tampa Bay area pool fence company, Child Guard, specializes in installing 4-foot fencing around pools.

"We just protect all areas of the pool where the child could entire the water," said Child Guard's owner, Mark Hollis.