Small plane takes off from St. Pete, crashes near middle school in Spring Hill

The pilot is OK. There were no injuries to anybody on the ground.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A small airplane crashed Thursday near Powell Middle School in Hernando County.

The two-seat QAC Quickie Q2 took off at 10:41 a.m. from St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport. It was registered to a pilot from Seminole.

"This particular airplane is an experimental airplane," Hernando County Sheriff Sheriff Al Nienhuis explained in a video message. "It was apparently built by the pilot back in the mid-80s."

The plane was flying up near Citrus Springs, radar showed, before it went down near the intersection of Powell Road and Barclay Avenue in Spring Hill. The wreckage could be seen just over the fence from the school campus.

"The pilot did a great job of not hitting any traffic or any buildings," Nienhuis explained. "Unfortunately, it does look like the plane is in pretty bad shape. But the pilot seems to be OK."

Investigators say it appears mechanical issues were to blame for the crash. The pilot apparently tried to land at a nearby airport but couldn't make it.

The pilot was the only person aboard and is being checked out by medical professionals. Deputies say he did not appear to have any serious injuries.

Drivers should expect to see a heightened presence of first responders in the area, as they work at the scene. Although the plane went down in the grass and not on the roadway, drivers may still find 30-45 minute delays until authorities clear out. There was no damage to anything but the plane.

There was no impact to the school because students are on spring break.