The sheriff's office says one person is in custody.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County deputies are on the scene of a shooting behind a Publix in Spring Hill.

The shooting happened around 10:12 a.m. behind the grocery store on 160 Mariner Boulevard, across the street from the Seven Hills Center mall, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office.

Deputies say one person was shot and transported to a trauma center. One person is in custody.