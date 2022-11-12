HCSO: Man shot, killed by deputy serving warrant

The sheriff's office said the incident occurred while deputies were serving a felony warrant to a man at a residence in Spring Hill.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Spring Hill, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

The agency says the incident happened around 2:40 a.m. on 12480 Feather Street when deputies were serving a felony warrant.

Authorities say a deputy opened fire after making contact with the man, according to the news release. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No deputies were injured during the incident, the news release said.

The deputy who opened fire will be placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates, according to the news release.