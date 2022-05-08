Have you seen Mildred? Deputies search for missing Spring Hill woman

According to the sheriff's office, the 73-year-old left her house Saturday night, walking in an unknown direction.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A woman is missing after her family says she walked out of her Spring Hill home and never returned, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Mildred Baligad, 73, was last seen at 9 p.m. Saturday when she left her house to go into her fenced backyard. Deputies say family members discovered she was gone when they went to go find out why she didn't come back inside.

After searching for Baligad for hours with no success, the family got in contact with law enforcement.

Deputies were told Baligad is active and likes to go on long-distance walks or bike rides but never at night. Her bicycle is still at the house.

The missing woman doesn't have any medical or mental health issues and was described as being healthy.

The sheriff's office describes Baligad as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and she was last seen wearing a teal t-shirt, black-colored sweat pants and red sneakers.