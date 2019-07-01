SPRING HILL, Fla. -- The Hernando County hazmat team investigating what it says is a suspicious substance has tested negative.

The sheriff's office and fire rescue responded to a home on Copper Hill Road in the Sterling Hill subdivision, according to a news release.

Authorities say the substance has tested negative, and it will be sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for additional tests.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.