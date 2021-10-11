Teen hit by car while walking to bus stop in Spring Hill

The 17-year-old was flown to St. Jude Children's Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy was hit by a car while walking to the bus stop Monday morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on Bentley Avenue and Coble Road in Spring Hill, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

A Florida Highway Patrol crash report says the teen was walking to his bus stop in a lighted area on Bentley Avenue when he was hit.

The teen was flown to St. Jude Children's Hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.