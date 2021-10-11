Teen hit by car while walking to bus stop in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy was hit by a car while walking to the bus stop Monday morning.
It happened just after 6 a.m. on Bentley Avenue and Coble Road in Spring Hill, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
A Florida Highway Patrol crash report says the teen was walking to his bus stop in a lighted area on Bentley Avenue when he was hit.
The teen was flown to St. Jude Children's Hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.
Sheriff's office deputies say the driver of the car stopped after the crash.