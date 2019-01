BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A 2-year-old drowned in Brooksville Saturday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the call came in at 9:19 a.m.

Investigators said they responded and found the child dead.

Deputies said this was an active investigation.

