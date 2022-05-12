Two dogs shot by BB gun up for adoption

Investigators say the dogs were shot numerous times in their heads, paws, legs and torso.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — After being shot with a BB gun nearly 200 times, two dogs are ready to find a new home. Deputies arrested the dog’s owner, Jamie Kujawa who is now facing more than 50 counts of animal cruelty charges.

The two dogs up for adoption are named Rosco and Reba. Hernando County deputies say when they found the dogs, they had numerous fresh puncture wounds.

Neighbors told deputies they heard Kujawa shooting off BB gun pellets followed by the sound of dogs yelping. One of the dogs even had a pellet stuck under his eye.

“They were in a lot of pain especially when they would walk,” said Melissa Ritter with Hernando County Animal Services.

The two dogs were not the only animals inside Kujawa’s home.

“We have two cats that were seized, one other dog and a ferret that is out to a foster,” said Ritter.

Those animals are currently being treated but are not up for adoption yet.

Ritter said she hopes the two dogs can find a new home with in a loving family.

“We want to give them a new start at life,” she said.

Ritter said she has never seen someone treat animals so horribly.

“Treat others how you want to be treated and that goes for animals as well,” Ritter explained.

Kujawa bonded out of jail. She is expected back in court at 9a.m. on June 7.