2 skimmers found in countywide sweep at gas stations in Hernando

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Two pump skimmers were found during a recent countywide sweep of fueling stations around Hernando County.

On Nov. 6, detectives with the sheriff's office's Economic Crimes Unit, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, did a sweep of all gas stations in the county to look for illegal fuel pump skimmers.

Two skimmers were found during the sweep, and the investigation of those skimmers is ongoing. Detectives say they're working to identify who put them there and if any cardholder personal information was breached.

"Although only two fueling stations were found with skimming devices within

Hernando County, many fueling stations continue to be vulnerable to these

surreptitiously attached devices," the sheriff's office wrote in a release.

Detectives said fueling stations are now upgrading pumps with encrypted card readers, enhancing location surveillance and implementing daily security checks of pumps.

As the holiday season is a time for heavy travel, the sheriff's office said it continues to make skimmer sweeps a priority.



