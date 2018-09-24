Hernando County Fire Rescue units extinguished a fire that broke out in a bathroom Monday at Explorer K-8 on Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill.

No students were hurt, but a school resource officer and a faculty member were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Everyone was evacuated from the building.

Emergency crews worked late into the morning to ventilate heavy smoke from the hallway.

Primary search completed by interior firefighters revealed no students in the building at this time. #ExplorerK8Fire — Hernando County Fire (@HernandoCoFire) September 24, 2018

The fire happened the same day a fire broke out on the campus of Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg. There were no injuries in that fire, according to St. Pete Fire Rescue.

