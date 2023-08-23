US Coast Guard rescues injured woman near Hernando Beach

The woman was hoisted into a helicopter and taken to Tampa General Hospital.

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a woman by helicopter after she hurt her back on Tuesday while on a boat near Hernando Beach, according to a news release.

The 42-year-old woman was on a 34-foot boat, 73 miles west of Hernando Beach when a strong wave hit the boat causing the woman to fall, authorities said.

The Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were notified of the injury and responded with an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter, the news released explained.

The woman was hoisted into the chopper and taken to Tampa General Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.