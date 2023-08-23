US Coast Guard rescues injured woman near Hernando Beach

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a woman by helicopter after she hurt her back on Tuesday while on a boat near Hernando Beach, according to a news release.
The 42-year-old woman was on a 34-foot boat, 73 miles west of Hernando Beach when a strong wave hit the boat causing the woman to fall, authorities said.
The Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were notified of the injury and responded with an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter, the news released explained.
The woman was hoisted into the chopper and taken to Tampa General Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
“The aircrew was able to properly evacuate the injured woman thanks to the detailed report from the vessel's captain,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Destin Dinapolis, Sector St. Petersburg command center watchstander. “Our crews are highly trained and highly capable of executing their duties at a moments notice."