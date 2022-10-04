911 down for some Verizon customers in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Verizon Wireless customers may experience issues when dialing 911 in Hernando County, the sheriff's office said Tuesday afternoon.
The agency said that the 911 call may fail or the operator may hear the caller without the caller hearing the operator. But, if the call rings into the Emergency Communications Center and doesn't go through, the sheriff's office says it will call back.
Texting 911 is still reportedly available.
Should you need emergency services and can't get through to 911, Verizon customers are asked to contact the sheriff's office's temporary administrative line at 352-754-6850.