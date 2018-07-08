One victim was transported to a trauma center after a shooting Tuesday morning on Alliance Avenue in Spring Hill.

Detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office are investigating the shooting.

As of 10:20 a.m., no suspects had been publicly identified.

If you have information about the case, please call investigators at 352-754-6830.

