HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — One person was injured when a water tanker truck tipped on its side Friday morning in Hernando County.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. at U.S. 98 and Cobb Road.

The person was taken to a local trauma center, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Crews say there is minimal road blockage because the semi-truck tipped on the side of the road. Drivers are still asked to use caution in the area.