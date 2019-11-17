SPRING HILL, Fla. — The search is on for a man last seen leaving his home and walking away.

Wilfredo Velez Valentin, 88, was spotted on surveillance cameras leaving his home on Ligonier Road before turning north onto River Road, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

It happened before 6 p.m. Saturday.

His family searched the area for hours before calling deputies. Valentin has dementia, family says, and takes medication.

He is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 127 pounds, Hernando County deputies say. He last was seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, brown pants and a tan baseball cap.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-754-6830.

