Heavy rain has caused the Withlacoochee River to rise three feet above where it was this time last year in Hernando County.

Rain from this past weekend caused the river to rise roughly a foot and a half at the Trilby gauge, where it could reach minor flood stage.

County officials believe the river will crest over the next two to three days.

►Click here for live radar

Please be mindful of the following river-related road closures:

-- Packingham Drive from Richardson Boulevard to Rose Bloom Avenue

-- Cockleberry Drive from N. Canal Street to Rose Bloom Avenue

-- Rose Bloom Avenue

-- Karwich Avenue from Pahl Place to Smallman Street

-- Teakwood Drive from Smallman Street to Mike Lane

-- Coley Street from Shasta Street to Coral Rock Drive

-- Sudan Street from N. Canal Street to Estates Avenue

-- Meridian Avenue from N. Canal Street to Estates Avenue

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP