Woman accused of shooting man, barricading herself in home with 2 children faces more charges

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says a woman who shot a man and then barricaded herself inside a home in Hernando Beach back on Saturday is facing more charges.

Tabatha Mincieli, 33, was charged with violation of pre-trial release and resisting arrest without violence upon her first charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Mincieli is still being held at the Hernando County Detention Center with no bond, the agency said in an updated news release Tuesday morning.

At around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, deputies say they arrived at a home on Flounder Drive after a neighbor called the sheriff's office regarding a shooting.

That same neighbor reportedly told law enforcement the man who was shot by the 33-year-old went to her home and was bleeding from at least one gunshot. The neighbor also told deputies Mincieli allegedly shot him.

Deputies say Mincieli and the man shot lived together. He was treated by fire rescue personnel and as of Tuesday morning, the man is still hospitalized but is doing OK.

After authorities tried several times to convince Mincieli to exit her home, they were unsuccessful. During that time, the sheriff's office says deputies learned there were multiple guns and two small children with her inside the barricaded home.

About three hours later, a SWAT team from the sheriff's office was called in and made their way into the home where they found Mincieli and the children in the master bedroom, deputies say.

The children were reportedly safe and removed from the area to be turned over to family members.