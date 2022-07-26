Woman saved after nearly drowning in Weeki Wachee river

A man says the woman was lifeless when she was first pulled out of the water.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A man near a river in Weeki Wachee said on a dock behind his home on Sunday when he saw a kayak paddle float by in the water and heard a commotion.

John Prout said he then ran towards the boat attached to his dock and saw a young woman floating by and her body wasn't moving.

Another boater passing by jumped into the water to help.

“I ran over there and had him bring her to the boat and we pulled her in the boat and started CPR," Prout said.

He also said the woman was going in and out of consciousness.

"She was lifeless and not breathing," Prout explained.

Prout said he continued CPR unit help arrived and the woman eventually coughed up water.

“The paramedics got here and she was fine. She was able to talk and they took care of everything," he said.

Prout said this is not the first time he has seen someone nearly drown in the river behind his home as he had previously helped two people get out of the water.

“The last person I helped to bring out the water, I never heard anything back so I’ve always been curious if he made it out alive," he said.

Prout and the other man who helped with the rescue said they were worried about how the woman was doing.