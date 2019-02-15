BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County deputies are racing to find a missing and endangered woman who hasn't been seen since 11 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Brooksville.

Authorities say Keyonna Cole was walking toward Broad Street when she vanished without a trace.

Cole was the victim of an attempted homicide in October 2018. Investigators say the situation resulted in the death of her unborn baby.

Detectives are actively looking for Cole and believe she is in danger.

She is described 27 years old, 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Cole might be, you are urged to call Detective Nikki Stevens at 352-754-6830 or just dial 911.

