BUSHNELL, Fla. – Nearly 10,000 volunteers placed 30,000 wreaths at grave sites over the weekend at the Florida National Cemetery in Sumter County.

Hernando County Fire Rescue made a Facebook post about the volunteers’ efforts on Saturday, which also marked the Wreaths Across America Day.

The post said Steve Terry, who served Hernando County Fire Rescue as a firefighter and paramedic for nearly 25 years, is buried at the site. Terry was an active member of the military for 20-plus years, according to the post.

