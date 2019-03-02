SPRING HILL, Fla. — Jose Esteban Jimenez hopped onto the Suncoast Parkway amid heavy fog early Sunday morning, authorities say.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the 39-year-old Frostproof man was going the wrong way, however, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

Jimenez' GMC pick-up truck would crash head-on into Mini Cooper driven by Rhiddari McKenzie around 1:43 a.m. Sunday just north of County Line Road in Hernando County.

The 39-year-old McKenzie died at the scene, FHP says, while the truck burst into flames and burned completely through.

Investigators suspect Jimenez was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Charges are pending in the crash.

Troopers shut down the northbound lanes of the Suncoast Highway for several hours. They reopened just after 8:30 a.m.

