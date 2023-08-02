2 rare WWII bomber jets make a pit stop in Brooksville

They were brought to Brooksville as part of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) AirPower History Tour.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Two of the rarest World War II bomber jets made a stop on Monday in Brooksville.

The Boeing B-29 Superfortress and the Consolidated B-24 Liberator are one of the two planes left of their respective kind that are still flying.

They were brought to Brooksville as part of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) AirPower History Tour which visits airports around the nation each year to share the role aviation played in WWII.

The two bombers will be accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Mentor and an RC-45J Expeditor.

Event-goers can get an up close and personal look at the historic planes and even take flight in them.

"Our mission here is to educate, honor and inspire," AirPower History Tour leader Jacques Robitaille said. "To educate the general public on the significance of these aircraft and the role they played in the way, to honor the men who flew them and the women who built them and to inspire young people to pursue carers in aviation."

The AirPower History Tour is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport.

The event is open to the public, but anyone wanting to go does need to buy a ticket from the event's website to access the plane ramp.

It's $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17 and free for children 10 and under.