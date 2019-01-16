TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. – When employees at Ashe Glass and Mirror Inc. in Tampa learned their coworker had been shot and killed in a road rage incident, there was a deafening silence that held throughout the day.

“[Throughout] the whole company, you could hear a dime drop. Really heartbreaking,” said coworker David Rhodes.



Pasco County sheriff’s officials said around 9:15 p.m. on State Road 54 between Collier Parkway and U.S. 41, violence erupted on the road. Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the incident, but it ended with a driver firing shots into 38-year-old Scott Bartolotti’s car.



Part of what was so shocking about Bartolotti’s death to his coworkers was how it happened since many of them described him as a person with a relaxed personality.

“He’s not the type to get hyped up or amped up in any way, [he's] very laid back,” said co-worker Dustin Kamermayer. “

Bartolotti worked as a glazier (craftsman) for Ashe Glass and Mirror for a couple of years, although Rhodes has known him longer.

“He was my helper for over a year. He was a great guy. [He would] drop his hat in a minute just to go help anybody.”



Bartolotti’s family declined requests for interviews as they mourn. A woman who claimed to be his girlfriend said she was helping make arrangements to have his organs donated.

Florida has consistently ranked as one of the worst states for road rage. In 2017, The Trace ranked Florida as number one in road rage incidents involving guns.

“The best thing to do if you feel like you are in a road rage situation or somebody is tailgating you or causing trouble, just call 911 and get to a safe spot,” said Pasco Sheriff's Office Lt. Luby Fields.

“Take a deep breath and keep going,” said Kamermayer. “Don't start anything.”

