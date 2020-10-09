Here's what high school sports fans can expect this fall

If you have plans to catch a game this fall, you will want to know about changes this year.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's something you've heard over and over again since the pandemic started, (blank) is going to look different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So, there will be no surprise that it's the case for high school fall sports, too.

One of the biggest changes is Pinellas and Hillsborough counties will require fans to buy tickets ahead of time online.

Hillsborough County Public Schools

In Hillsborough County, athletes, the band, and others taking part in the games will be allowed four tickets per student. The names of those four people have to be given to the school ahead of time.

Fans attending football games will need to turn those names in every Wednesday. For all other sports, these names will need to be submitted no later than one day before the match or competition.

Once you buy your tickets online only, those on that list will be able to get inside the game.

All payments for parking and for prepackaged concession items will be cashless so make sure you bring your debit/credit card.

Pinellas County Schools

Pinellas County Schools will kick off high school football games on Thursday, September 10.

Stadiums will be capped at 25 percent capacity and fans will be required to wear masks.

The district will implement a digital payment only ticketing policy for all athletic events. Fans will only be able to purchase tickets online.

Swimming /Dive- no spectators through September 18th – volunteers and meet officials only.

Golf- no spectators on the golf course.

Cross Country- spectators must stay in the viewing area designated by the meet host. Spectators will not be permitted at the start or finish line.

If you miss your chance of buying a ticket, you can still watch online. All games will be streamed on the NFHS Network and The Identity Tampa Bay.

