Highlands County

3 people dead after motorcycle, SUV crash in Highlands County

The crash happened on Saturday evening.
Credit: qunamax - stock.adobe.com

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla — Three people are dead after an SUV and motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Highlands County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said a motorcycle, driven by a 31-year-old, was going at a fast speed south on US 27, north of Tanglewood Drive before it collided with the side of an SUV driven by an 81-year-old.

The SUV was going north on US 27, in the left turning lane, as it was coming up on Tanglewood Drive. It tried to make a turn onto the street before the crash happened, FHP said. 

Authorities said the 31-year-old and the SUV's 79-year-old passenger died at the scene. 

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

