92-year-old War War II veteran gets birthday surprise from deputies in Sebring

Highlands County Sheriff's Office deputies surprised the veteran with his very own birthday parade.
Credit: Highlands County Sheriff's Office

Pietro Mezza is a World War II veteran who, like many people, had a birthday during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mezza couldn't get his family together because of CDC regulations, meaning only a couple of his friends could celebrate with him in Sebring.

When the Highlands County Sheriff's Office found out he could not celebrate properly, they decided to crash his party.

We heard that Pietro Mezza, a World War II veteran, was having a 92nd birthday today and couldn't have his family together, so he was having a few friends over instead. We decided to crash his party, as did a lot of his fellow Sebring Village residents. To say the least, he was surprised. We want to thank Highlands County Fire Rescue for helping us out. Hopefully, as the restrictions ease, everyone will be able to celebrate their birthday with families for a while.

Posted by Highlands County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 2, 2020

Officers lined up in their patrol cars and drove by Mezza's home, with their lights and sirens blasting. Highlands County Fire Rescue even joined in for the celebration, along with fellow Sebring Village residents.

The sheriff's office says that Mezza was surprised and delighted by the parade.

