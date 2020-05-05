92-year-old War War II veteran gets birthday surprise from deputies in Sebring

We heard that Pietro Mezza, a World War II veteran, was having a 92nd birthday today and couldn't have his family together, so he was having a few friends over instead. We decided to crash his party, as did a lot of his fellow Sebring Village residents. To say the least, he was surprised. We want to thank Highlands County Fire Rescue for helping us out. Hopefully, as the restrictions ease, everyone will be able to celebrate their birthday with families for a while.