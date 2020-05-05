92-year-old War War II veteran gets birthday surprise from deputies in Sebring

Pietro Mezza is a World War II veteran who, like many people, had a birthday during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mezza couldn't get his family together because of CDC regulations, meaning only a couple of his friends could celebrate with him in Sebring.
When the Highlands County Sheriff's Office found out he could not celebrate properly, they decided to crash his party.
Officers lined up in their patrol cars and drove by Mezza's home, with their lights and sirens blasting. Highlands County Fire Rescue even joined in for the celebration, along with fellow Sebring Village residents.
The sheriff's office says that Mezza was surprised and delighted by the parade.
