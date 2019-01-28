SEBRING, Fla. — The accused SunTrust bank shooter Zephen Xaver legally purchased a 9mm handgun and ammunition in the days prior to last week's shooting, the sheriff's office says.

Efforts now are underway to determine if the gun was the weapon used in the Jan. 23 shooting, according to a Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

Xaver faces five counts of premeditated first-degree murder in the shooting death of Ana Piñon-Williams, 38; Cynthia Watson, 65; Marisol Lopez, 55; Jessica Montague, 31; and Debra Cook, 54.

