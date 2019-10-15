AVON PARK, Fla. — A pickup truck slammed head-on into a school bus Tuesday afternoon in Highlands County, deputies say.
Twenty high school students were aboard the bus when authorities say a Ford F-150 hit it around 3:20 p.m. on East Cornell Street in Avon Park. The truck drifted into the center lane and hit the bus, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
One student was taken to the hospital with a minor leg injury. Several other students also suffered minor bruises and cuts, according to the sheriff's office.
Two people from the pickup truck were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The bus was leaving Avon Park High School en route to Avon Park Middle School to pick up more students when the crash happened, deputies say.
