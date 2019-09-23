SEBRING, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents about bears in the area.

The sheriff's office posted a video of a mother bear and her cubs wandering the Sun 'n Lake community in Sebring.

The bears will leave you alone if you leave them alone, but anyone who goes for a walk or jogs early in the morning or after dark should be on alert. You don't want to end up between the momma bear and her babies.

If you do encounter a bear at close range, you should remain standing upright, back up slowly and speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice. If possible, make noise or bang pots and pans to scare the bear away.

Do NOT turn your back, play dead, climb a tree or run. Back away slowly into the house or secure area.

What other people are reading right now:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter