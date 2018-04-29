SEBRING, Fla. — Evacuation orders for 25 homes threatened by a large brush fire have been lifted after firefighters were able to contain the blaze late Sunday afternoon.

At least 80 acres in a Highlands County neighborhood was evacuated Sunday for the brush fire, which included South Heron Street to the east, Scrub Jay Avenue to the north, Barn Owl Street to the east and Oriole Avenue to the south, according to the sheriff's office.

Courtney Cook Carlisle watched from her front lawn as the flames burned behind the homes on the opposite side of the street.

As a former volunteer firefighter herself, she said she knew the potential for disaster and the need to move fast. She packed up her kids and sent them off with relatives while she stayed behind to box up important documents and pictures.

"I knew there was a possibility it would rapidly get worse," she said. "It was definitely a bit scary."

The order was lifted after the 25-acre fire was contained.

Of the 25 homes evacuated, one home sustained minor damage. Officials said the fire melted some of the siding on the house.

The 25-acre fire was contained by mid-afternoon, but residents were asked to stay out of the area while crews assessed some damaged power poles.

Electricity to the area was shut off as a precaution but has since been restored.

Florida Forest Service Area Supervisor Joe deBree said they believe an ATV that caught fire sparked the fast-moving blaze. He said the dry conditions and wind didn't help firefighters' efforts to contain the fire.

"The wind kept switching directions, creating some suppression problems for us," deBree said. "There was a couple times we thought that a couple of these homes may not be able to be saved."

The fire is a good reminder to everyone to be cautious when doing anything outside given how dry things are right now.

"Even lawn work, just be careful with anything you can use that can generate and start a fire," he said. "It can go that quick."

Officials believe this ATV is what started the 25-acre fire.

