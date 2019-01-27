SEBRING, Fla. — A vigil is planned Sunday evening to honor and remember the five women killed Wednesday in the SunTrust bank shooting.

It is scheduled to be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the Highlands News-Sun Center at 781 Magnolia Ave. The Highlands County Sheriff's Office on Twitter announced candles would be not be permitted because of fire codes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was set to attend the event, but his trip has been canceled because of inclement weather, his office said.

Ana Piñon-Williams, 38; Cynthia Watson, 65; Marisol Lopez, 5; and Jessica Montague, 31, each are remembered for their love to others. A fifth woman has not been identified at the request of the family.

The SunTrust bank branch on U.S. Highway 27 will not reopen, the company said Saturday. Customers are asked to use locations in north Sebring, Avon Park or its SunTruck Mobile Branch at 126 West Center Ave.

