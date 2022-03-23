2 people killed in crash involving semi-truck in Highlands County

Another person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol says two people are dead and another is seriously injured after a crash involving a semi-truck in Highlands County.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night on State Road 70 and County Road 29.

Troopers say a Subaru station wagon was heading west on State Road 70 when a semi-truck with a trailer moved into its path while attempting to make a left turn onto County Road 29.

The front of the Subaru collided with the front of the truck, according to FHP.

The 48-year-old Valrico man driving the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene, along with an 81-year-old Punta Gorda woman who was in the car.

An 82-year-old Punta Gorda man who was also in the car was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The truck driver, a 65-year-old Sebring man, was not injured, troopers said.