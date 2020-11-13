Sheriff: Man shot by deputies told them he had gun, was going to shoot people at gas station

He is listed in stable condition, according to Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman.

SEBRING, Fla. — A man is recovering at the hospital after he was shot by deputies just after 1 a.m. Friday, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the sheriff's office, Julio Garcia, 46, called 911 and said he had hurt his girlfriend at a home on Jacklin Avenue. During the call, he said he had a gun and was going to go to a nearby Circle K to shoot people.

Deputies arrived at the gas station just after 1 a.m. and found Garcia on Jacklin Avenue. Witnesses told the sheriff's office Garcia walked towards the store's parking lot and pointed what witnesses believed was gun at deputies.

The sheriff's office said deputies gave Garcia "verbal commands." Witnesses told the sheriff's office Garcia took "an aggressive stance" with what they believed was a gun and pointed it at deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputies drew their guns and shot Garcia in the upper body and reported the shooting to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office said the deputies administered first aid and Garcia was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The sheriff's office said they did not find a gun at the scene. Sheriff Paul Blackman said it appeared Garcia was holding and pointing his cellphone as if it was a gun.

Sheriff Blackman said in a statement Garcia has a "very lengthy" criminal history and has attempted suicide by cop several times this year since March, the most recent happening in October. On Oct. 27, he was arrested for misusing 911 and attempting suicide by cop, Sheriff Blackman said. During that arrest, the sheriff's office says deputies placed Garcia in protective custody under the Baker Act.

The sheriff's office says Garcia has been charged with "several crimes" and once he is booked for those charges he will be taken into protective custody under the Baker Act again.

Both deputies involved in the shooting are placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the standard FDLE and state's attorney office's investigation.

"In closing, mental health and the awareness of your mental health is so important," Sheriff Blackman said. "If you are having thoughts of harming yourself, others, or using a law enforcement officer as a means of committing suicide, please seek out someone, a church, a friend or a family member, for help. Help is truly only a phone call away. Allow someone to help you with what is causing you these feelings. Suicide is never the answer."

If you need help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 800-273-8255.

What other people are reading right now:

