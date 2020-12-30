Where's Donice? Sebring police looking for missing woman

Donice Redding might be driving a blue Kia Forte, police said.

SEBRING, Fla. — A search is underway for a missing woman, who is considered endangered.

Donice Redding last was seen around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at home on Lakeview Drive, according to the Sebring Police Department.

Police say she might have left in her blue, 2017 Kia Forte with Florida plate 572 OBJ. It's believed Redding was wearing a black and white shirt with horizontal stripes and dark-colored jeans.

Anyone with information on where Redding might be located is asked to call police at 863-471-5107.

What other people are reading right now: