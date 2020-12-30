Where's Donice? Sebring police looking for missing woman

SEBRING, Fla. — A search is underway for a missing woman, who is considered endangered.
Donice Redding last was seen around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at home on Lakeview Drive, according to the Sebring Police Department.
Police say she might have left in her blue, 2017 Kia Forte with Florida plate 572 OBJ. It's believed Redding was wearing a black and white shirt with horizontal stripes and dark-colored jeans.
Anyone with information on where Redding might be located is asked to call police at 863-471-5107.
- Nikki Fried to Gov. DeSantis: Mobilize the Florida National Guard to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
- Florida seniors begin swarming COVID-19 vaccination sites
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
- Republican-led Senate rejects vote on President Trump's push for $2K checks
- How to claim your missing $1,200 stimulus check
- Scientists say there's no need to panic after new COVID-19 variant found in the US
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter