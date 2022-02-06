FHP: 4 people killed, 1 injured after car crash in Highlands County

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Four people were killed and one injured in a Saturday morning car crash in Highlands County, a news release from Florida Highway Patrol reports.

A van was traveling east on State Road 70, just west of Robert McGee Road, at the same time as an SUV traveling west, FHP explains.

As the cars approached each other, the driver of the van lost control of the car, crossing the centerline and entering the westbound lanes, according to troopers. The front of the van crashed into the front left side of the SUV.

The collision caused the van to rotate and catch on fire before coming to a partial rest on the westbound lanes and grass shoulder, FHP reports.

The SUV reportedly traveled off the road and crashed into a barbwire fence before coming to a rest.

A 37-year-old passenger from the van was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, FHP reports. All other occupants of both cars died at the scene of the crash.