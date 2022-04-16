x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Highlands County

FHP: 1 dead, 3 injured after crash in Highlands County

The incident started when a sedan made a turn and ended up crashing into a semi-truck, troopers report.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A driver is dead and three other people are injured after a car crash involving two cars and a semi-truck Friday afternoon in Highlands County, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

A sedan was traveling west on U.S. 98 west of Lock Access Road at the same time a semi-truck was driving east approaching the road.

Troopers say while the 55-year-old driver of the sedan was making a turn, the car entered the eastbound lane. The front of the car collided with the front of the semi-truck.

Following the crash, the semi-truck entered the westbound lane which caused an SUV to hit the front right side of the truck, FHP reports.

The 55-year-old driver of the sedan died, according to troopers. The semi-truck driver along with the driver and passenger of the SUV were left with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Clean up underway after severe weather brings hail to parts of Highlands County