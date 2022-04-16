FHP: 1 dead, 3 injured after crash in Highlands County

The incident started when a sedan made a turn and ended up crashing into a semi-truck, troopers report.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A driver is dead and three other people are injured after a car crash involving two cars and a semi-truck Friday afternoon in Highlands County, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

A sedan was traveling west on U.S. 98 west of Lock Access Road at the same time a semi-truck was driving east approaching the road.

Troopers say while the 55-year-old driver of the sedan was making a turn, the car entered the eastbound lane. The front of the car collided with the front of the semi-truck.

Following the crash, the semi-truck entered the westbound lane which caused an SUV to hit the front right side of the truck, FHP reports.

The 55-year-old driver of the sedan died, according to troopers. The semi-truck driver along with the driver and passenger of the SUV were left with minor injuries.