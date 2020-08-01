HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla — A 4-H building was a total loss after it caught fire Wednesday in Highlands County.

Highlands County Fire Rescue said the maintenance building and everything inside at Camp Cloverleaf were destroyed. Firefighters said the cost of everything inside was about $60,000 and the building was $50,000.

Firefighters said they also had to work to put out other fires that popped up at a nearby orange grove.

Highlands County Fire Rescue said the fire was accidental and started when a worker was cleaning a mower carburetor.

In a video posted to Twitter, heavy smoke and flames can be seen coming from the building.

In June 2018, 33 children attending the Cloverleaf 4-H camp mysteriously fell ill and needed medical attention. It later was determined norovirus brought on the sudden illness.

