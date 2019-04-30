AVON PARK, Fla. — A mobile home, barn and several vehicles are burning in a large brush fire in Highlands County.
It broke out late Tuesday afternoon on Riverdale Road, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue. A photo posted to its Facebook page showed black smoke billowing from the fire.
Firefighters are working to contain it.
The fire comes one day after another large fire started at a propane warehouse and destroyed 10 buildings at a mobile home park in Highlands County. One person was injured in that separate fire, which broke out at Krosan Crisplant.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Stepmother sentenced to death for murdering 10-year-old girl by starvation
- Poop transplants are drastically changing the lives of sick patients
- 12 people arrested in Polk County child porn sting
- Mom says her daughter was bitten 25 times at her daycare, and no one told her
- Officer calls 911 after shooting man in his home: 'I thought it was my apartment'
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.