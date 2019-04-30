AVON PARK, Fla. — A mobile home, barn and several vehicles are burning in a large brush fire in Highlands County.

It broke out late Tuesday afternoon on Riverdale Road, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue. A photo posted to its Facebook page showed black smoke billowing from the fire.

Firefighters are working to contain it.

The fire comes one day after another large fire started at a propane warehouse and destroyed 10 buildings at a mobile home park in Highlands County. One person was injured in that separate fire, which broke out at Krosan Crisplant.

A large brush fire burning off of Riverdale Road in Avon Park, Florida.

Highlands County Fire Rescue

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.