Deputies: Florida man arrested for robbery while out on bond

Highlands Sheriff's Office says Shane Shears was accompanied by another man during the robbery, who has not yet been arrested for his involvement.

SEBRING, Fla — Shane Jacob Ozzy Shears, a convicted felon who was out on bond, is back in jail after deputies say he robbed someone at a Circle K in Sebring.

The Highland County Sheriff's Office responded to the robbery near the convenience store on Hammock Road just after 3:30 a.m. After speaking with the victim, they were able to track the crime scene and found Shears at a home on Jacklin Avenue.

Records show Shears was out on bond for an April arrest for felony battery, felony domestic battery, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sheriff's office adds that Shears was accompanied by another man during the robbery, who has not yet been arrested for his involvement.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to contact Det. Du'Wayne Kelly at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips could be eligible for a cash reward.

What other people are reading right now:

