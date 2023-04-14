Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 9-year-old in Avon Park

Logan Young is 4 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

AVON PARK, Fla. — Have you seen Logan Young?

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for the 9-year-old boy who was last seen Friday near Cornell Street/State Road 17 and El Dorado Avenue in Avon Park, Florida.

Logan is 4 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He was wearing a blue SpongeBob SquarePants shirt and blue shorts.