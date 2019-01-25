SEBRING, Fla. — The fourth of five women killed when a gunman opened fire inside a Sebring bank has been identified as a mother of three children.

Jessica Montague's husband confirmed to 10News that she was one of the employees killed Wednesday inside the SunTrust bank.

Jermaine Montague is grieving and said he was not yet ready to talk about his wife, but he wanted her to be remembered through photos he shared.

Jessica was 31.

The other named victims are bank employees Marisol Lopez, 55, and Ana Piñon-Williams, 38, along with Cynthia Watson, 65 -- the only customer inside the building.

The fifth victim, a 54-year-old woman, has not yet been identified at the request of her family.

Click here to read more about the other victims.

